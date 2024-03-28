Hospital staff found at last minute to avert closure of 100 Mile House emergency department

Photo: Google Street View 100 Mile District General Hospital

UPDATE: 9:57 a.m.

A closure of the emergency department at 100 Mile House District General Hospital has been averted, according to Interior Health.

An IH spokesperson said staffing shortages have been filled and the hospital’s emergency department is open.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:31 a.m.

A nursing shortage has forced the temporary closure of the emergency room at the 100 Mile District General Hospital in 100 Mile House.

Interior Health says emergency services will be unavailable until 7 p.m. tonight. All other inpatient services will continue as normal.

If someone in the 100 Mile House area needs emergency care today, they are advised to visit Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. If it is a life-threatening situation such as chest pains, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, call 9-1-1 and an ambulance will transport you to the nearest available appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in 100 Mile House is normally open 24/7.