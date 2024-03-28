Interior Health renderings offer first glimpse at planned $359M Kamloops cancer centre

Photo: Interior Health A rendering of the outside of the pending Kamloops cancer centre Click here to view gallery Photo: Interior Health Photo: Interior Health Photo: Interior health Photo: Interior Health Interior Health gave the Thompson Regional Hospital District a first look at what the pending Kamloops cancer centre will look like at its budget meeting last week.

IH officials presented the board an overview of the project, which included a rendering of the building as well as shots of what will be placed on each floor.

The five-storey, standalone building will be erected on the Westlands parking lot at RIH near St. Ann's Academy. There will be space for radiation treatment, radiation-therapy planning, including a CT simulator, an outpatient ambulatory-care unit, including 10 exam rooms, and two consultation rooms for radiation-therapy services.

Upgrades to Royal Inland Hospital that are part of the project include 14 treatment bays and three treatment rooms for chemotherapy as well as 10 exam rooms and two medical day care spaces.

The oncology department will also be moved from the eighth floor of RIH’s south tower to the first floor North West wing to be closer to the pharmacy and easier to access for chemotherapy patients, but not pharmacy will be included in the cancer centre, Josh Sharp, RIH director of clinical operations told the board.

The pharmacy will expand its existing space in the North Tower into an area currently housing hospital administration, Sharp said.

No chemotherapy services will be in the new building.

Todd Mastel, IH executive director of business operations, said the project will involve renovating a little more than 3,200 square feet in RIH. He said the new building will be 50,000 square feet, with the 470-stall parkade of the cancer centre taking up floors three, four and five and part of the second floor.

The first floor will house the three linear accelerators, CT simulator and MRI suite while the second floor will have space for IH biomedical engineering staff and the outpatient ambulatory care unit in addition to parking spaces.

Opening in 2028, Mastel said IH projects that in the first full fiscal year it will be operational, the Kamloops cancer centre will see more than 14,300 visits for radiation therapy. He said in 2021-2022 RIH saw 4,935 visits for chemotherapy and expects that number to be 7,187 when the cancer centre opens.

Biopsies totalled 1,465 and MRI scans were 11,815 in 2021-2022 and are projected to be 2,410 and 20,448 in the cancer centre’s first full year of operation.

The entire project — cancer centre and RIH renovation — is pegged at $359 million.

The hospital district has committed $45 million to the project.

RIH offers chemotherapy and cancer surgeries, but the new centre will offer radiation services that presently require a trip to other hospitals such as in Kelowna or the Lower Mainland.