TRU wants to stay apolitical, not take positions or issue statements on global events

Photo: Castanet File

After two messages from Thompson Rivers University were sent to the community last year about the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, the university says it doesn’t believe its role is to issue statements or take positions on global events.

In a report prepared last month for the university’s senate, TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the university's senior executive have taken the position such issues are best decided on a “case-by-case basis.”

“The senior executive team generally believes it is not TRU’s role to issue statements about external events or take related positions. Instead, we must focus on people and supporting those who need care and attention,” Fairabairn’s report states.

“We feel there is more value and need for compassion, empathy and inclusion over political rhetoric when significant global crises occur.”

In one of the statements sent last November, Fairbairn said some students felt reluctance to come to the university’s campus and he urged "respectful and constructive" dialogue.

Fairbairn said in his November report to senate the statements were sent out during an emotional time.

“These messages were sent amidst a national environment that is hyper-sensitive to questions regarding the difference between hate speech and free speech and what duty organizations have to take strong positions that denounce the actions of one group or another," he said.

Meeting with TRUSU

In February, the university’s executive team met with representatives from a TRU Students' Union campaign committee to discuss how and when the university makes public statements on global events.

Nathan Lane, TRUSU executive director, said the meeting was sought after the students’ union received a petition from the TRU Muslim Students Association.

“One of the items that they had requested was that we denounce the university administration's statement and obviously that wasn't going to be very functional,” Lane said.

“So we scheduled a meeting with them to chat about how statements are developed, and hoping to be able to collaborate and provide feedback on statements in the future.”

While the executive team was interested in TRUSU’s feedback and advice on language to use if a statement is issued, Lane said they clarified to the students it wouldn’t be practical to seek their advice on every statement.

“We said, ‘We don't expect you to but we think if there's a time where you may want to consult or loop us in, in advance,' and they agreed to do that, and then we just kind of left it there,” Lane said.

"Really the point of the meeting, the outcome, was to say, 'Hey, these statements are taken pretty seriously by people and so the ability to work together on them is pretty important.'"

Whose flags will fly?

Last year, during TRU International Days, a weeklong event held annually at the university, concerns were raised over a Russian flag displayed during a parade.

At the time, TRU senator Oleksandr Kondrashov sought to bring forward two motions in the senate to condemn the act and encourage the board of governors to review the university's flag policy.

The proposed motion was ultimately left out of senate, with Fairbairn saying it wasn’t the business of senate to pass motions offering praise or condemnation and the matter should have gone through a committee prior to arriving at senate.

After TRU wrapped up its IDays celebration one year later, TRU Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick said the incident caused an “emotional reaction” from the community due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She said Russian students on campus were surveyed following the incident to see if the students would prefer an alternative flag be flown — which they declined.

“One thing that really, really stuck out for me is the students said, ‘Our flag has been in place for hundreds of years, way before Putin and his government came to power, and it will be there after Putin and his government are gone,’” Chadwick said.

She said the displaying of flags isn’t meant to be taken as a political stance, but is intended to show inclusivity to all TRU students.

“It was really, from our perspective, to provide a sense of belonging for the international students to show that we are an inclusive and diverse university,” she said.

She said the university's practice is to fly the flags of all countries their students hail from.

“This is a challenge for us. Do we deviate from wanting to adhere to our values of embracing diverse cultures? Or do we take a political stance?” Chadwick said.

“I think perhaps there's no right and wrong answer, but we just have to keep speaking to the people and hearing their voices.”