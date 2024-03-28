Second skier files lawsuit against Sun Peaks, claiming damages for injuries suffered in chair lift mishap

Photo: Castanet The Burfield chair lift in Sun Peaks.

A second lawsuit has been filed against Sun Peaks Resort by a skier seeking damages for injuries they claim to have suffered in a chair lift mishap.

Marjorie Diane Knive filed a notice of civil claim last week in B.C. Supreme Court against Sun Peaks Resort, claiming an accident two years ago left her with a broken spine.

In the document, Knive claims she was skiing in Sun Peaks on April 6, 2022, when she was struck in the back by a chair while exiting the Burfield lift.

“The injuries, loss and damage sustained by the plaintiff have caused and continue to cause the plaintiff pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and permanent physical disability,” the claim reads.

“The injuries, loss and damage sustained and continues to sustain loss of earnings and loss of earning capacity, the particulars of such losses to be provided.”

"Injury to back and spine fracture" are the injuries listed in the claim.

Knive alleges negligence on the part of the resort led to her injuries.

The lawsuit is similar to one filed in February on behalf of an Ontario nurse who claims she was left permanently disabled following a mishap a year ago on the same Sun Peaks lift.

Sun Peaks Resort replied earlier this month to that claim, denying any negligence and blaming the skier for any injury. The resort also pointed to an exclusion of liability waiver the woman signed while purchasing her lift ticket.

Once Sun Peaks has been served, representatives will have three weeks to reply to Knive’s claim.

None of the allegations in either claim have been proven in court.