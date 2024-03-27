Tk'emlúps, Catholic Church set to make announcement on reconciliation

Photo: KTW The former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc band and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver will hold a joint virtual news conference Thursday about a new agreement, but what specifically will be addressed is not yet known.

In a news release, the band said the announcement will involve advancing truth and reconciliation with the Catholic Church. It is set for 11 a.m.

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Archbishop J. Michael Miller will be on-hand for the announcement and available to answer media questions.

“The parties will announce details of an important new agreement and share information about an upcoming relationship event while also taking questions from media,” the release stated.

In May of 2021, the band announced it had found signs of more than 200 probable graves on grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School through a ground-penetrating radar survey.

That June, Miller offered an apology via Twitter and listed steps he is committed to in support of First Nations, families and communities impacted by the news.

“In light of the heartbreaking disclosure of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, I am writing to express my deep apology and profound condolences to the families and communities that have been devastated by this horrific news,” Miller wrote in the statement.

Miller went on to say the church was unquestionably wrong in implementing a government colonialist policy which resulted in devastation for children, families and communities.