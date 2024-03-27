Kamloops mayor says he wants 'change,' suspends city's deputy CAO

Photo: KTW file photo.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has suspended Byron McCorkell, the city’s deputy CAO.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he suspended McCorkell because he wasn’t seeing change, pointing to various street issues in Kamloops.

He thanked McCorkell for his time served as protective services director. The mayor said he hopes he will have the will of council to fulfill the suspension.

“I think it’s time we change. That’s what I got elected on, change. And others did too — other people on council got elected for change, too,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“I think that we had change at the council level, and I think that we just got to make some changes here at the deputy CAO level.”

Multiple city councillors told Castanet Kamloops they couldn’t comment on the matter at this time, but a statement from the city would be forthcoming.

Maria Mazzotta, City of Kamloops corporate officer, said the Community Charter grants a mayor the power to suspend municipal officers, but the suspension must be reported to council at its next meeting — and council as a whole has the final say.

“The mayor does have the power to suspend, however this essentially needs to be ratified by council,” Mazzotta said.

“So a suspension can take place, but it can't actually go on for any length of time unless council supports it.

Under the community charter, council has a couple of options — it can decide to reinstate the officer or employee, it can confirm the suspension, or it can opt to dismiss the officer or employee.

McCorkell, who has served as the city’s director of protective services, was named deputy CAO last fall.

He stepped in to lead the organization in early March when the City of Kamloops announced its CAO David Trawin would be away on personal leave of an undetermined amount of time.

More to come…