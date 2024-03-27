Kamloops city council delivers strong rebuke after mayor unilaterally suspends city's top official

Photo: KTW file photo.

UPDATE: 1:52 p.m.

The City of Kamloops and councillors have released a joint statement saying they have full confidence in deputy CAO Byron McCorkell, and they do not support Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s sudden and unilateral decision to suspend him.

On Wednesday morning, Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he decided to suspend McCorkell, who has worked for the City of Kamloops for decades.

McCorkell stepped in to lead the city in early March, when it was announced CAO David Trawin would be away on personal leave for an undetermined amount of time.

In the joint statement, the city and councillors said Hamer-Jackson made his decision “unilaterally and without prior consultation with the rest of city council.”

“He provided no grounds or justification for his surprise suspension of the acting CAO and has provided no such explanation to date,” the statement said.

“Council has the authority to overturn the mayor’s decision to suspend and return acting CAO McCorkell to active duty with immediate effect.”

The statement said council will meet on Thursday — the earliest date that can be arranged under legislation — to consider Hamer-Jackson’s actions and review his decision to suspend McCorkell.

“With the exception of the mayor, all city councillors continue to have the utmost confidence in acting CAO McCorkell,” the statement said.

“He has worked loyally and diligently for the city for more than 25 years, serving the public energetically and enthusiastically and always putting the city’s best interests ahead of his own.”

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, this month’s deputy mayor, told Castanet Kamloops he received a text message on Tuesday at about 2:15 p.m. that Hamer-Jackson made this decision to suspend McCorkell.

“There was no prior conversation with councillors or staff that this was happening,” O’Reilly said, noting there were also no reasons or justification given as to the suspension.

“I think if you look back over the last 513 days, this is somewhat par for the course in the sense of the chaos the mayor continues to create."

He said actions like this makes it more difficult for council and staff to enact council’s strategic plan — which was approved in a unanimous, 9-0 vote last year.

O’Reilly said the mayor's actions to suspend McCorkell is "unprecedented and irresponsible.”

He noted while the Community Charter does allow for the mayor to suspend a municipal officer or employee, the measure is in place for emergency situations — “not for one day when the mayor has a beef or an issue with somebody.”

“It makes it very difficult for us to do our jobs,” O’Reilly said.

When asked if the mayor was planning to attend Thursday’s special meeting, O’Reilly said he didn’t know, but hopes the mayor “isn’t taking a holiday” instead of coming to the meeting which now has to be held because of his actions.

O'Reilly said he hopes the mayor is able to give council more information about why he chose to suspend McCorkell.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he won't be attending Thursday's meeting. He also said he suspended the deputy CAO as he wasn’t seeing enough change.

“I think that we had change at the council level, and I think that we just got to make some changes here at the deputy CAO level,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson said he would accept the will of council.

O’Reilly said the mayor has also appeared to have disclosed personal information about acting CAO McCorkell, in breach of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

He noted this breach has been forwarded to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia.

ORIGINAL: 11:47 a.m.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has suspended Byron McCorkell, the city’s deputy CAO.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he suspended McCorkell because he wasn’t seeing change, pointing to various street issues in Kamloops.

He thanked McCorkell for his time served as protective services director. The mayor said he hopes he will have the will of council to fulfill the suspension.

“I think it’s time we change. That’s what I got elected on, change. And others did too — other people on council got elected for change, too,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“I think that we had change at the council level, and I think that we just got to make some changes here at the deputy CAO level.”

Multiple city councillors told Castanet Kamloops they couldn’t comment on the matter at this time, but a statement from the city would be forthcoming.

Maria Mazzotta, City of Kamloops corporate officer, said the Community Charter grants a mayor the power to suspend municipal officers, but the suspension must be reported to council at its next meeting — and council as a whole has the final say.

“The mayor does have the power to suspend, however this essentially needs to be ratified by council,” Mazzotta said.

“So a suspension can take place, but it can't actually go on for any length of time unless council supports it."

Under the Community Charter, council has a couple of options — it can decide to reinstate the employee, it can confirm the suspension or it can opt to dismiss the employee.

McCorkell, who has served as the city’s director of protective services, was named deputy CAO last fall.

He stepped in to lead the organization in early March when the City of Kamloops announced its CAO David Trawin would be away on personal leave of an undetermined amount of time.