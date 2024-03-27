Kamloops council to consider drafting new tax exemption bylaw incentivizing rental builds

Photo: Castanet

A City of Kamloops committee gave its nod of approval Tuesday to a proposal which, if adopted by council, could result in a new bylaw offering 10-year property tax exemptions for purpose-built rental developments in certain areas.

Coun. Kelly Hall, a member of council's economic health select committee, said expanded revitalization tax exemptions could help the city achieve its provincially-mandated housing targets. The province has recommended building 2,227 rental units in Kamloops by 2029.

“If you make it advantageous to the investors to invest, I think it's a good thing for the City of Kamloops, because then you start addressing the supply need,” Hall said. “And really, that's what's going to solve the challenges of housing that we have.”

The economic health select committee voted unanimously to recommend that council direct city staff to create the new revitalization tax exemption bylaw. Kamloops council will put the matter to a vote at a future meeting, and if it decides to draft a new bylaw, this will also return to council for formal adoption at a later date.

If it's adopted by council, the bylaw will provide 10-year property tax exemptions for new, purpose-built rental buildings which are 10 or more units in size. The committee opted to limit the revitalization tax exemption area to certain core neighbourhoods.

Stephen Bentley, City of Kamloops community planning manager, said zones identified for inclusion in a future rental revitalization tax exemption bylaw were based on core city areas and neighbourhood centres laid out in the Official Community Plan.

The suggested tax exemption areas include a section of Westsyde, Brock Town Centre, the North Shore, downtown Kamloops, Valleyview centre, Aberdeen Mall, and parts of Sahali.

Existing revitalization tax exemption bylaws are in place to spur commercial and residential development in downtown Kamloops and on the North Shore. In a report prepared for the committee, staff noted these bylaws provide exemptions on the increase in assessed value resulting from improvements, not the increase in land value.

Bentley told the committee the city has deferred about $700,000 in municipal taxes between 2010 and 2023 for residential projects through the downtown revitalization tax exemption program. For residential projects in the North Shore revitalization tax exemption area, the city has deferred $2.9 million in taxes between 2013 and 2023.

City staff estimated exempting property taxes for purpose-built rental units in certain core areas of the city might result in an additional $520,700 being deferred annually by year five of the program.

Revitalization tax exemptions 'an investment'

Hall said it’s important to consider that these types of programs represent an investment.

“It’s an investment in the community now for an opportunity to grow tax base in the future,” Hall said.

He noted The Hive, a downtown Kamloops commercial development, as an example.

“When the tax exemption comes off of that property, I would garner to say we're probably going to see more tax come to the city as a result of that development being there,” he said.

“That’s the one thing that is often forgotten to be talked about in the equation when we're talking about revitalization tax exemption. We're always talking about deferring, and 'We're not going to get this.' …Look at the big picture, and see what we will get in 10 years.”

Coun. Margot Middleton, chair of the economic health select committee, agreed with Hall, noting the economic spin-off from development goes beyond taxes.

“We have to look at the big picture of what this is going to bring to the city in 10 years, and well beyond,” Middleton said.