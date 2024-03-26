Two ambulances dispatched to Merritt motor vehicle incident, BC EHS says

Photo: Castanet

First responders were called to attend a motor vehicle incident in Merritt on Tuesday evening.

A Castanet reader reported seeing paramedics and a large police presence on Coldwater Avenue at about 5:20 p.m., adding an area had been blocked off with yellow tape.

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed paramedics received a call at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting a crash on Coldwater Avenue.

“Two ambulances were dispatched,” the spokesperson said, adding no patients were transported to hospital.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to RCMP for more information about the incident.