'I don't know where we go from here': IH weighing options following funding denials

Photo: Interior Health Renovations to RIH have ballooned by $40 million, and the TRHD has denied funding a $16 million share.

The pending Kamloops cancer centre and Phase 2 renovations at Royal Inland Hospital could be scaled back as Interior Health is left scrambling to make up funding gaps following a hospital district decision.

At its budget meeting last week, the Thompson Regional Hospital District opted to fund just 35 per cent of a requested 40 per cent contribution to the cancer centre, and outright refused to aid the health authority in shouldering $16 million of $40 million in cost overruns on the Phase 2 renovations that are nearly complete.

Sylvia Weir, IH chief financial officer, said she was surprised and disappointed in the TRHD board’s decision on the Phase 2 request and thinks scaling back the project now “has to be a possibility.”

Phase 2 involves expanding the emergency room, a new post anesthetics room, morgue, new pediatric unit, ambulance garage, a new emergency entrance, triage and waiting area and day care surgery space.

Most of the renovations included in Phase 2 are expected to be done this year, while the renovation of the emergency department expected to be complete in the fall of 2026.

The new ER is expected to have four triage rooms up from two, four trauma bays up from two, and two resuscitation rooms. It will also have larger exam rooms with glass doors instead of separation curtains, an expanded treatment area for mental health and separate waiting areas in place of the one waiting room and hallway.

The ER is to grow from 30 patient stations to 70.

ER must be finished

Weir said “16 million dollars is not chump change,” but the health authority can't afford to not finish the project.

She said she will be advocating internally and with the provincial Ministry of Health to prioritize what's left of the project to be completed.

“From my perspective, there's some components of Phase 2 that we that we simply must finish,” Weir said, noting the emergency room expansion.

Though it’s too early to say where they will land on cuts, Weir said she cannot foresee being able to “track back” on the ER portion, but other components of the renovation weren't as critical.

Weir also said she thinks "there has to be” delays on the Phase 2 renovations now, but lengthening a project schedule usually just increases costs and the challenges for patients and staff at the hospital.

“We have a challenging few weeks ahead of us for sure,” Weir said.

“I think we're going to have to look at everything that we're doing in this region and see where we can cut those costs.”

TRHD was unaware of added costs

During an address to the board from IH last Thursday, Weir said as IH moved into Phase 2 renovations, officials began to see costs rise and notified the hospital board in November 2022, but did not make any funding request hoping it could make changes to try to eliminate that impact — but this was unsuccessful.

Mike O’Reilly, TRHD board chair, said he was not made aware of the Phase 2 cost overruns back at the end of 2022.

“And I did follow up with previous chair [Ken] Christian to see if he was aware of any issues, and he said he had no communication on any potential cost overrun,” O’Reilly said.

Mike Grenier, director for Area J (Copper Desert Country), lamented the lack of notice on the cost overruns from IH over the last two years, saying the current board just found out about them at the end of 2023.

“I think the problem gets solved with the provincial government that signed off on those changes,” Grenier said.

Weir said the project was approved under a fixed price for Phase 1, but Phase 2 was approved under the construction management model, which, when out to tender, was met with higher costs.

“We didn't issue or sign change orders. This was what we found when we went to the market to competitively tender all of the work,” Weir said, adding instead of a downturn in the construction market, costs continued to increase.

IH officials told the TRHD they are confident they can finish the project without additional cost overruns.

O’Reilly told Castanet the obligation to cover the costs shouldn’t rest with the hospital district, but rather the Ministry of Health.

The hospital district passed a five per cent year-over-year tax increase, equating to a $6 increase in 2024 for the average assessed residential home. Had the board swallowed the $16 million cost, it would have added another 20 per cent increase — about another $24 for the average household.

These phase two renovations followed the construction of the $417-million Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower, which opened on July 18, 2022. The TRHD funded $172 million of that total project cost.

Cancer centre impact to be determined

Weir said it will be easier to make adjustments to the cancer centre project to avoid delays as it has yet to begin.

She told Castanet Kamloops if they decide to make cuts to the project to manage the funding shortfall, they will need to be careful in deciding how to scale back.

“We might take out the artwork, take out some of the marginal things that save us money, but even when it comes to flooring and sinks, all of those things in hospitals need to be a certain way and a certain quality — and I don't think that we can dilute that quality,” Weir said.

“We can't go to Home Depot and buy cheaper sinks, it’s just not a thing, so we need to be really careful when we look to scale back a project.”

Weir said one consideration they could make is phasing in certain pieces of equipment to the building over time, rather than having them in the building on day one.

When asked if it is a guarantee IH will have to scale back the cancer centre or if they could find the $6.5 million elsewhere, Weir said she intends to reach out to the BC Cancer Foundation and Royal Inland Hospital Foundation about what funds they may be able to raise.

The TRHD has agreed to contribute $45 million to the project, but stopped $6.5 million short of what IH had requested it contribute to the $359 million project.

Weir said IH has contingencies and reserves to draw from to combat cost escalation over time.

She said IH will have a clear idea of what total costs will be once the design phase is complete and construction is ready to begin.

The five-storey cancer centre will be built on a parking lot just west of RIH.