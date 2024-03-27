Crown wants two years in prison for man who killed friend in North Shuswap crash

Photo: KTW file Courtroom 5D at the Kamloops Law Courts

Prosecutors want a North Shuswap man to spend two years in federal prison for running over and killing his friend while driving his truck in reverse on a rural road.

Trevor James Bertram, 44, was convicted following a trial last year in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of dangerous driving causing death. He was back in court Monday while lawyers made sentencing arguments.

Karen King, 56, died after she was struck by Bertram’s truck in Seymour Arm on June 28, 2019.

It was a difficult case for the Crown to prove. No one saw Bertram’s truck hit King, and the remote location where the incident took place, as well as heavy rains at the time, meant police were unable to collect forensic evidence.

King and Bertram were good friends. They were hanging out with others at King’s house on the night of the incident, when she left to walk to a nearby campground to see if another group of friends had arrived.

Witnesses watched Bertram drive his truck in reverse, leaving King’s driveway and heading down Collings Road toward the campground. A few moments later, he ran back to the house shouting for someone to call 911, saying King was injured.

'This disaster has ruined me'

During Monday’s hearing, a packed courtroom listened as a number of victim-impact statements were read into the record.

King’s husband and children described a woman who loved to laugh and had a big group of friends. They also said her death divided the close-knit community of Seymour Arm and severed many long-standing relationships.

“Karen was a pillar in our small community, always cooking and healing anyone who needed it,” husband Scott Rivet said in his statement. "After that day our world came crashing down, and is now an emotional nightmare. I rarely leave the house — crying, nightmares, anxiety, stress.”

Rivet said he is in the process of selling the property he and King loved so much.

“This disaster has ruined me, destroyed Karen’s family and siblings and ruined this town,” he said. "We all have to live with this grief for the rest of our lives.”

Crown opposed to house arrest

Crown prosecutor Laura Drake is seeking a two-year prison sentence to be followed by a 10-year driving prohibition.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Danielle Ching-McNamee suggested a house arrest sentence of two years less a day, as well as a $1,000 fine and a three-year driving ban.

Bertram works a camp job near Tumbler Ridge, so he proposed a house arrest arrangement in which he would split his time between there and Seymour Arm.

But Drake took issue with that plan, arguing there is no way to enforce such a sentence — requiring police to perform curfew checks — in a remote community like Seymour Arm.

She referenced the fact it took police about four hours to get from Chase to Seymour Arm on the day of the accident that killed King.

“Literally in a situation when it is a life-altering case, it took the RCMP four hours to respond to the area,” she said.

"To impose a [house arrest sentence] and expect it to uphold public safety would do so in the absence of virtually any enforcement mechanism.”

Lawyers will return to court on April 8 to set a date for the continuation of Monday’s hearing. After that, a date will be set for Bertram’s sentencing.

He remains free on bail.