Kamloops Mounties look to identify arson suspects after Brocklehurst house fire

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kamloops RCMP released photos of three suspects in connection with a Brocklehurst arson investigation.

Two weeks after a Brocklehurst house fire, Kamloops Mounties are asking for the community’s help to identify three suspects as part of an ongoing arson investigation.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said at about 3 a.m. on March 13, police were called to a house fire in the 1700-block of Brunner Avenue.

When officers arrived, firefighters were already on scene, and smoke could be seen coming out of a window. The fire is being investigated as an arson.

“Since then, police have located video capturing the images of men and a light-coloured truck in the area of Brunner Avenue,” Evelyn said.

“Police are releasing the images with the hope that someone will be able to identify any of the three men, or have more information available which could help further the investigation.”

The first suspect is described as an older white man with a sharp nose. He is pictured wearing a beige flat cap, dark pants, light or beige shoes, and a beige jacket worn over a red zip-up sweater with a white zipper.

The second suspect is described as a white man with facial hair, wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, and a dark jacket and sweater with the hood up.

The third suspect is described as a white man wearing a blue ball cap, dark jeans, a blue jacket and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information related to this incident, including people who might have dash camera or security video footage, is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.