Kamloops council approves awarding $23,490 for community climate action projects

Kamloops council has agreed to award 16 grants to community groups undertaking projects intended to help meet climate action goals, bolster resilience to climate change and foster neighbourhood pride.

Council voted to approve this year’s grant awards during its March 12 meeting.

In a report to council’s livability and sustainability committee, city staff said the climate action grant program has a $20,000 annual budget, funded through the city’s climate action fund reserve. Applicants can apply for up to $2,000 for their projects.

“The goal of the climate action grant program is to enable residents, non-profit organizations, and charities to undertake community-based climate action projects that address priority actions in the community climate action plan,” the report said.

Applicants were invited to propose projects intended to directly benefit the Kamloops community, ecosystem or urban environment, foster community wellness and support the implementation of the community climate action plan.

This year, grant funds were awarded to Aberdeen Elementary PAC, McDonald Park Neighbourhood Association and the Youth of Kamloops Climate Action Network for tree planting projects.

A number of schools received grant funding through this year’s program intake. Kamloops Christian school received a grant for school garden improvements, and South Sahali elementary school received funding for a school composting program.

Valleyview secondary school received grant funding for secure staff bike parking, and Westmount elementary school was awarded a grant for school composting and recycling.

Be the Change Earth Alliance Society received funding for in-school climate action workshops.

Bestwick-Anvil Block Watch received a grant for trail restoration, and Kamloops Food Policy Council for improvements to Butler Urban Farm.

Farm2School was awarded grant funding for an indoor tower gardens teacher workshop, and Kamloops Bike Riders Association received funding for a bike repair station at Pineview trailhead.

Transition Kamloops secured funds for Repair Cafe events.

The Rotary Rivers E-Club received a grant for pollinator gardens.

Grants will fund community-based research on woodpeckers, headed up by the Kamloops Naturalist Club, and cardboard waste reduction research at TRU’s Faculty of Science.

The city said in 2023, 13 projects were awarded funds. Out of these projects, 11 are now complete, and two were not executed due to unforeseen challenges, leaving $3,500 unused from last year.

This year 16 project applications were received for a total of $27,588.

In the report, staff said they reduced all requested amounts by 12 per cent to optimize the distribution of grant funding. The total was readjusted to $23,490, covered by the $20,000 annual budget and last year’s $3,500 surplus.

More information on the grants awarded to community groups can be found in the staff report, found here.