TRU senate votes to drop NWCCU accreditation, eyeing in-house quality assessments instead

Thompson Rivers University’s senate is hoping the university will ditch its affiliate status with the U.S.-based Northwest Council of Colleges and Universities, and is instead eyeing a process to keep quality assurance assessments in-house.

Following a review of its affiliation with the accreditation council, TRU's senate passed a motion to approve its withdrawal from NWCCU accreditation Monday afternoon. The motion also recommended the university's board of governors do the same.

Gillian Balfour, TRU provost and vice-president academic, said the decision was three-pronged.

She said provisions that govern the sharing of personal information of students, faculty and staff prevent the university from meeting ongoing accreditation requirements.

“The privacy provisions that govern the sharing of personal information or data about students, faculty and staff are different in Canada than they are in the United States,” Balfour told TRU senate.

“So we are actually prevented from meeting the ongoing requirements for accreditation with regards to the disclosure and the public viewing of demographic information.”

Continued accreditation not viable?

Other factors included other Canadian institutions with NWCCU not agreeing to share performance data and a two year completion date to align open learning programs with accreditation benchmarks.

She said the university has launched a review and redevelopment of more than 130 open learning courses.

“We are recognizing that accreditation requirements are particularly onerous, if not unachievable, in the next round,” Balfour said.

“And we have already signalled to NWCCU last year that reaching the next phase of accreditation requirements would require a much extended timeframe.”

According to Balfour, provincial quality assurance processes and guidelines have matured in the past several years and often overlap with NWCCU processes.

Additionally, she said yearly reporting cycles makes it difficult to develop and implement plans at division levels.

History of accreditation

Balfour said when TRU became a university in 2005, quality assurance processes were not well established. She said the university chose to seek external accreditation to establish these processes.

A second reason was to drive up recruitment from the U.S. Balfour said this has had no impact.

TRU has been accredited with NWCCU at the associate, baccalaureate and master’s degree levels since 2018.

“It has been a very robust process of developing different ways or metrics by which we assess students success ultimately, but also all dimensions of the university with regards to governance, financial oversight, as well as current curriculum design inclusivity,” Balfour said.

She said no academic programs are directly aligned to accreditation “in any way."

“Clearly we're in a position to own this ourselves and to create our own capacity,” Balfour said.

Office of mission fulfillment?

She said the university has the necessary infrastructure in place to build up an office of mission fulfillment.

Balfour said the office would allow the university to continuously improve “in a much more intentional and authentic way,” by aligning quality assurance processes with Senate oversight of educational policies.

“This would introduce not only a new focus on mission fulfillment, elevate the current Senate committee to that have an advisory role, resource the capacity within mission fulfillment to engage in evidence based evaluation, both qualitative and quantitative strategies,” she said.

“But also give time for implementation and evaluation of those strategies.”

TRU maintains an Education Quality Assurance designation through the province, which is reviewed each year.

Every eight years, the university must also undergo a quality assurance process audit — required by every public post-secondary institution in B.C.