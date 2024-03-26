Dozens gather in downtown Kamloops to support trans rights and 'push against hate'

Photo: Kristen Holliday A group of about 50 people gathered near MP Frank Caputo's office Monday to rally in support of trans rights. Click here to view gallery Photo: Kristen Holliday Photo: Kristen Holliday Photo: Kristen Holliday About 50 people gathered along a Seymour Street sidewalk Monday to raise their voices in support of transgender rights, holding flags and signs and cheering as the group was acknowledged by honks and waves from vehicles passing by.

Nox, one of the event organizers, said the group, which had gathered near MP Frank Caputo's office at 275 Seymour St., wanted to respond to the Alberta government’s planned rules and restrictions impacting transgender youth.

“We don't agree with what's happening in Alberta, but also we are not willing to let that happen here in Kamloops, because this is where we have a little bit more control, and we don’t want that kind of thing happening in our home,” Nox said.

“We don't want people to be unsafe, and we want to push against hate.”

In February, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced her United Conservative government would be imposing new rules and restrictions on youth changing their names or pronouns at school, and getting hormone therapy or gender reassignment surgery.

Smith said the province will ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children 15 and younger, except for those who have already started treatments. Top and bottom surgeries for people 17 and younger will also not be permitted.

Doctors and other professional groups have criticized Smith for her statements, which have also sparked grassroots protests in other cities in Canada.

“We shouldn't be restricting people's healthcare,” Nox told Castanet Kamloops.

Church Byron said she feels while there’s been an overall positive trend with LGBTQ+ rights in Canada, it’s recently “been taking a bit of a downturn” in some areas.

“It is important that we come out and are vocal about how we feel about it — because it affects our safety,” Byron said.

“What I'm really hoping is that it can just show people that number one, we're here to stay in Kamloops, and we are a positive part of the community rather than any kind of negative part. It feels like going to Pride again with these kind of events, so it just it feels good, it feels positive, and I hope that people get that energy from it.”

Eliana Baboiu, another organizer, said Monday’s rally, which was held and was set up by a group of queer people and allies who came together to organize the counter protest for September’s anti-SOGI protest.

“It is very important to stand up against the Conservative party's policies, because first of all, it is important for all queer youth to know that they are supported,” Baboiu said.

“It is also important to raise awareness that those policies not only harm trans youth, but if we allow this rhetoric to continue, it could affect not just the youth, but also queer and trans adults and even other communities as well.”

Baboiu said she hadn’t seen any counter-protestors, and the group had received a lot of positive attention from people driving by.

“I think it's great that so many people took time out on this Monday morning to come protest, and to demand a statement from Frank Caputo, our MP,” she said.

Baboiu noted Caputo marched in the Pride Parade with the local LGBTQ+ community in August, but hasn’t made a statement about the United Conservative policies. She said a group attempted to drop into Caputo’s office, and spoke with a member of his staff who said he wouldn’t be in on Monday.

Castanet Kamloops reached out to Caputo for comment, but did not receive a reply.

-With files from The Canadian Press