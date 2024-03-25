Kamloops police seek 34-year-old woman who didn't return home last week

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kamloops police are asking for help to find Ashley-Renee Mathieu, who has been missing since last week.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find Ashley-Renee Mathieu, who hasn’t been seen in about a week.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said 34-year-old Ashley-Renee Mathieu was reported missing to Kamloops RCMP on Friday, March 22. Mathieu failed to return home on Monday, March 18, and was last spoken with on Tuesday, March 19.

“Police and Ashley-Renee’s family are concerned for her well being,” Evelyn said.

Evelyn said it’s possible Mathieu might be evading police as she’s wanted on an endorsed warrant.

“We are asking anyone with information on where she could be to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Mathieu, who is white, is described as standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 120 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.