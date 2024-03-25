City of Kamloops reopens refreshed memorial program for residents to pay tribute to loved ones

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops’ memorial program has reopened for applications after council earlier this year approved a new fee structure and a new option for residents to memorialize their loved ones.

The program was temporarily paused in 2023 while city staff reviewed costs and product offerings and conducted research on similar initiatives in other municipalities.

In a news release, the city said its memorial program allows residents to memorialize a loved one by providing a dedication of a plaque on a picnic table or park bench, or in front of a tree.

“It’s a valuable contribution the beautification of our city,” said Jeff Putnam, parks and facilities manager, in a statement.

“Our parks see thousands of visitors every year and this unique gift opportunity will be recognized and appreciated by park users for years to come.”

The cost for a new memorial picnic table is $8,000, and memorializing an existing picnic table will cost $4,000 — both under 10-year agreements.

A new memorial bench will cost $4,000, and an existing one will cost $2,000 for 10-year terms.

A 10-year renewal fee for benches and picnic tables has been set at $1,000.

A memorial tree will cost $1,500, and the memorialization will be in place over the lifetime of the tree.

More information on the program can be found on the City of Kamloops website.