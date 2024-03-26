Province announces 26 affordable rental homes to open for Upper Nicola Band members

Photo: Pexels / Photomix Company

The province has announced more than two dozen affordable rental units will open up for Upper Nicola Band members next month.

In a news release, the ministry of housing said Upper Nicola Band families, elders and individuals will move into 26 new affordable rental units as Síyá7 Place opens on reserve land in April.

“To our members who will be housed in this amazing safe, secure and affordable project, we say: welcome home,” said Chief Dan Manuel, president of Upper Nicola Band Housing Society, in a statement.

The housing development was constructed through a partnership with the Upper Nicola Band, BC Housing, Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Síyá7 Place is located at Lot 142 on Douglas Lake Road, and consists of 12 separate buildings with a mix of one, two, four and five bedroom homes. Two units are fully accessible and nine are adaptable.

The homes will be operated by the Upper Nicola Band Housing Society.

In a news release the province said the housing development was designed to provide a variety of housing types for large intergenerational families, young families, and seniors who might have changing needs and wish to stay at home as they age.

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s minister of housing, said in a statement he is proud to be working with partners like the Upper Nicola Band to provide more intergenerational housing options.

“I look forward to seeing how these new homes will benefit the community,” Kahlon said.

The province said through BC Housing, it provided about $5.9 million to the project through its Indigenous Housing Fund, and will pitch in about $500,000 in annual operating funding.

The federal government contributed $2.1 million, and the Upper Nicola Band contributed land equity valued at $350,000.