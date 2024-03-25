Kamloops Mounties release cellphone video hoping to identify break-in suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a couple of suspects caught on video after skin care products were stolen from a downtown Kamloops business earlier this month.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers responded to a report of a glass break at a commercial location in the 400-block of Lorne Street on Saturday, March 9, at 5 a.m.

“The break and enter happened very quickly, but luckily someone in the area captured a short video clip that shows two people getting into a white SUV that quickly drives away following the break in,” she said.

“We are releasing the video in case anyone recognizes the vehicle or its occupants, or has additional footage that could be linked and help identify the suspects.”

Anyone with information that could be related to the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.