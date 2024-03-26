Actors to take on unique, challenging roles in Kamloops Players Society's latest play

Photo: Castanet Actors Chelsey Jackson (left) and Laurel Brewer (right).

Actors in the Kamloops Players Society's upcoming play are being presented with unique challenges, including a Kamloops woman that will have to think like a dog to bring her performance to life.

KPS said upcoming play Sylvia follows a married couple in a waning relationship, leading to the husband having a mid-life crisis and adopting a stray dog.

The challenge for local actor Chelsey Jackson is that she’ll be playing the stray.

“We don't want her to crawl around on the ground and look like a dog. We're not putting her in like a little makeup on her nose and ears or anything,” said director Sheryl-Lynn Lewis.

“It’s kind of finding how can we more embody the dog in the human.”

Lewis said the play is primarily a comedy, but incorporates elements of drama through the couple’s teetering relationship.

“I think we can see a lot of ourselves just in where these people are in their lives too, in terms of making those big changes in our lives and how we emotionally connect with each other,” she said.

The lineup of characters will be rounded out by actors Laurel Brewer, Fiona Fache and Jay Goddard.

Goddard will be tasked with playing three different roles in the play, which Lewis said will be challenging for the production.

"Playing a dog is one challenge, but we also have one actor who's playing three different roles," Lewis said.

"Jay's got to play a guy, a woman and then non binary. So that's another challenge to work through."

The play marks the third annual Spring into Comedy production for the Kamloops Players Society.

Sylvia will play at the Pavilion Theatre from April 10 to 14.

More information on the play is available online.