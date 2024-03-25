Long-delayed murder trial begins in Kamloops courtroom five-plus years after slaying

Photo: KTW file

The long-delayed trial of a Kamloops-area man accused of shooting another man to death more than five years ago got underway Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.

Corey Harkness, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 14, 2019, slaying of Brock Ledoux, who was shot dead inside a home in Cache Creek.

During an opening statement on Monday morning, Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro outlined his plan to call a number of police and civilian witnesses. The Crown’s star witness, he said, is a woman who watched through a window from the street as Ledoux was shot.

According to the Crown, Ledoux and that witness, Terri Fawcett, drove from Kelowna to Kamloops, then to Cache Creek, on the day of the murder, eventually planning to head to Prince George.

They met Harkness at his house in Cache Creek and then travelled with him to another address in that community to score drugs. That is where Ledoux was shot dead.

Harkness’ trial was supposed to have started more than a year ago, but he was arrested moments before it was supposed to have begun due to alleged witness tampering.

The trial, in front of B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker, is scheduled to last a month.