Photo: BCWS

A spot-sized wildfire is currently burning north of Kamloops in the Lac du Bois area, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Is fire is currently listed as out of control and is suspected to have been started by humans or human activity.

BCWS said the fire is burning at rank one, meaning a smouldering grass fire, and an initial attack crew is on the scene.

The blaze was discovered just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.