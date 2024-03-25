Kamloops paddle wheeler Wanda Sue ready to sail but needs new home

Photo: Randy Slack

Despite a new facelift and perfectly running mechanicals, the Wanda Sue, a 40-year-old paddle wheeler, will need a new place to dock if its to again traverse the rivers of the Kamloops area.

Randy Slack, current owner and grandson of the boat’s builder, George Slack, said despite being able to run, the boat isn't likely to make a return this summer.

“If someone purchased it tomorrow, or if we had a place to run it out of, it could go into service tomorrow, literally if they had everything line up — their licensing and all that kind of stuff,” Slack said.

“If everything fell into place, you might see it on the river next year, but all the stars would have to align right.”

He said the biggest problem is that there isn’t a suitable location to operate the boat with all the needed amenities.

“It's got to be somewhere with parking, like the old Yacht Club was where we used to run it out of and the city had a dock in place,” Slack said.

“But of course that dock has come out since then and now the Yacht Club was turned into temporary housing for the homeless.”

Previous attempts

The boat went into operation in 1984 and was eventually retired in 2003, and while Slack said there have been several attempts to see the Wanda Sue operational again, nothing seems to stick.

He said he approached the city several years ago to see if it wanted to purchase the boat, but didn’t pursue the idea upon realizing it could take years for a decision to be made.

Slack said he was also courted by an interested party who wanted to take the Wanda Sue to Alaska, where it would charter cruise ship passengers.

“He had a whole business plan and stuff set up there for the cruise ships — so the people get off the cruise ship, take the train up to a lake and they'd go for a three hour charter kind of thing,” he said.

“But then COVID happened and all that went away. So yeah, it didn't hurt my feelings to see it stay here.”

While he said he’d like to see the Wanda Sue be put into operation anywhere, he isn’t able to spare the time out of running his business to chase down interested parties.

A piece of history

Slack said from interest he’s seen online as well as its history in the community, he believes the Wanda Sue could do well if it were to make a return to the Kamloops area.

“There were literally 400 couples married on that boat, I mean, it's Kamloops history and it's a remarkable little piece of it,” he said.

“There's definitely interest, it's certainly something that would do well in Kamloops. I'm hoping to see it on the river here again in the next little bit.”

Slack said he rode the boat as a child with his parents, and now that he has his own children the “ultimate goal” would be to see the Wanda Sue running on the Thompson River again after two decades.

“My grandfather built it, that was his dream. My mother and father kept that dream alive,” he said.

“There’s nothing wrong with it, we just want to see it up and going again.”