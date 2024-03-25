Forecast calls for week of overcast skies, chances of rain in Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

The coming week is forecast to see cloudy skies and chances of showers throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies and a high of 12 C. A 30 per cent chance of showers is forecast late in the afternoon. Chances of showers will continue overnight as temperatures drop to a low of 3 C.

Cloudy skies will continue on Tuesday as temperatures peak at 11 C throughout the day. Clear skies are expected overnight with a low of 0 C.

Increasing cloudiness is expected throughout Wednesday with a daytime high of 12 C. Skies are predicted to be cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

Thursday will have a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted on Friday with a high of 15 C. An overnight low of 2 C is expected alongside cloudy periods.

The forecast calls for a sunny weekend with highs around 17 C.