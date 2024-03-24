VW Turtle Race will help support new KBIA concussion program

Photo: KTW File photo

Tickets are now on sale for the annual VW Turtle River Race to raise funds for the Kamloops Brain Injury Association.

Proceeds from the race will support the KBIA, including its new concussion program that is meant to help educate people on and support them through a concussion, KBIA event coordinator Danika Wilkinson told Castanet Kamloops.

“Concussions can last anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of years,” Wilkinson said. “it's a really good program to help out people who don't have a diagnosed brain injury but definitely have a bad concussion.”

The concussion program was added just last year by the KBIA.

Wilkinson said the bulk of the funds will be used to support their lifeskills program, which helps people with things such as remembering to pay their rent and how to do their taxes.

Each year people can buy plastic turtles for the chance to win big prizes and help the KBIA’s cause.

This year’s races are set for May 5 at Riverside Park at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. that will see plastic turtles dropped in the South Thompson River and float downstream and across the finish line near the beach and pier in Riverside Park.

Owners of the first three turtles to cross the finish line in each race will win prize packages, with a first-place value of $4,102, a second-place value of $2,640 and a third-place value of $2,640.

Tickets are one for $10 or three for $25.

Wilkinson said they are hoping to raise more than $20,000 this year, up from last year’s $15,000.

Once the turtles cross the finish line, volunteers in canoes and kayaks will scoop them up and place them in storage until next year’s race.

There will also be a barbecue during the event between noon and 2:30 p.m. and sponsor engagement booths at the park.

Tickets can be purchased online at turtleriverrace.ca or at any Save-On-Foods location in Kamloops, the KBIA office or Volkswagen of Kamloops.

Details about this year’s prize packs is also available on the turtle race website.