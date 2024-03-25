Design phase next step for permanent Highway 8 fixes following devastating 2021 floods

Photo: MOTI Highway 8 was damaged by flooding in November 2021.

Four bidders have been chosen to issue requests for proposals to design and construct permanent repairs to a portion of Highway 8 approximately 15 kilometres east of Spences Bridge, the province has announced.

The highway was damaged more than two years ago by heavy rain and flooding.

The provincial government announced AEGP (Aecon-Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership), Atkins Réalis, EllisDon Corporation and Flatiron Constructors Canada have been invited to issue RFPs.

After evaluating the RFP submissions, the ministry will choose the team that will design and build the highway section, but the design work alone is not expected to start until at least this fall.

The construction will include replacing two temporary structures with permanent bridges, and construction of approximately three kilometres of highway connecting the bridges.

The permanent repairs to the highway are expected to improve safe access for residents and will be built with a climate-resilient design to withstand future weather-related events, a provincial press release stated.

Highway 8 was devastated by flooding in November 2021. Along 45 kilometres of the highway, were 23 sites of “significant damage” consisting of 20 washouts and three damaged bridges. Six kilometres of the road were simply gone.