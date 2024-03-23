KSAR called out to rescue pair trapped in snow east of Kamloops

Photo: Contributed File photo

Kamloops Search and Rescue is on the verge of pulling two people out of the backcountry after their vehicle got stuck in snow up a Forest Service Road in the Pritchard area.

KSAR was called out by the RCMP at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, posting to social media that crews were mobilizing and heading out with trucks and snowmobiles.

Alan Hobler, search manager for KSAR, said two people in a vehicle were out exploring a backroad when their vehicle got stuck in snow.

Hobler said KSAR is aware of the GPS location of their vehicle and, as of about 3:20 p.m., searchers were "getting close" to their location.

“We know where they are, it’s just a matter of access — the snow’s kind of deep,” Hobler said.

Hobler said KSAR was alerted by the RCMP who were contacted when the trapped individuals likely called 911.

He said at this time of year, when the weather is nice in town, people tend to want to go out for drives, but they may not realize there is still a lot of snow up in the hills and get stuck if they push too far in.

Hobler advised that people out exploring back roads this time of year turn around and head back when they begin to encounter deep snow.

“Don’t keep pushing it,” Hobler said.