NSBIA executive director trying to encourage refreshed development at vacant sites

Photo: Castanet Pool Mart, the site of a 2017 fire, sits boarded up in front of the Station and Bright Eye Brewing on Tranquille Road.

The executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association says he’s been speaking with area property holders to try and encourage new development on long-vacant lots or on sites with aging empty buildings.

While presenting in front of council during its March 12 meeting, Jeremy Heighton fielded a question from Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who noted the “truly impressive” progress that has been made over the past decade to redevelop the North Shore.

City of Kamloops data obtained last fall showed the number of development permit applications for the North Shore has been increasing over time — applications which, in November 2023, outpaced those received for the rest of the city.

“The land value used to be very attractive on the North Shore,” O’Reilly noted.

“Is it at a point where it's no longer a hidden gem — and there’s people speculating that they can get more money for their land if they hold out — that’s maybe causing investors to look in other areas of town instead of the North Shore or the Tranquille district, because it’s becoming prime real estate compared to 10 years ago?”

Heighton said the North Shore is in the midst of development.

“I think that realistically, we do have some property holders on the North Shore, there’s a couple — the Pool Mart and the old Keg building for example — which, I don't know, it's 24 years, I don't know when they're going to develop those,” Heighton said.

Pool Mart, a boarded-up building in the 200-block of Tranquille Road, was the site of a fire in 2017.

“My point is that there are some property holders we are working very, very hard to sort of push in the new direction, and really look at whether you're going to invest in the community or whether you're going to find somebody else who will invest in the community,” Heighton said.

The NSBIA executive director said he has also met with the owners of the old Penny Pinchers building, located on the northwest corner of Eighth Street and Tranquille Road, as well as the Kelowna-based property owner who owns the empty lot behind Library Square.

The former Penny Pinchers building was briefly the home of ReStore in 2022, and Spirit of Halloween has opened temporarily at the site.

“We're really being very, very encouraging in moving things forward,” Heighton said.

He noted the North Shore is holding steady at about a 97 to 98 per cent commercial occupancy rate.

Heighton told council there is a tour of the North Shore planned as part of the Business Improvement Areas of British Columbia’s Conference and AGM, held in Kamloops at the end of April.

“One of our mobile tours of BIABC is to the North Shore to talk about that transition process in community, going from the old and the tired to the new and the innovative, and how do we bridge those gaps,” he said.

“There are holes and warts and challenges along that road, But how do we bridge that gap? And that's where we're going as a community.”