Firefighters snuff out landscape blaze in vacant North Kamloops lot

Photo: Michael Potestio Firefighters work on hot spots following a landscape fire Friday evening on Tranquille Road in North Kamloops.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a landscape fire early Friday evening in a vacant lot along Tranquille Road.

Emergency crews were called to the area, near the corner of Clapperton Road and Tranquille Road, just after 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters appeared to have the blaze struck by the time a Castanet reporter arrived at the scene at 6 p.m.

Multiple Kamloops RCMP officers and firefighters remained at the scene.

Do you know what happened, or do you have photos or video? Email [email protected].