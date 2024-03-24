TNRD offering free FireSmart assessment to rural properties

Photo: FireSmart Canada

Residents in the 10 electoral areas of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are being offered free FireSmart home assessments ahead of the start of wildfire season.

The home assessment will involve a TNRD FireSmart coordinator assessing the risk of wildfire to the home and property, with recommendations to mitigate risk and help increase your home and property’s resilience to wildfire.

“Many tasks to clean up your property and the exterior of your home are easy and highly effective to reduce the risk of wildfire impacting your property,” TNRD lead FireSmart coordinator Kim McMillan said in a news release.

“Areas of the Thompson-Nicola region are continuing to experience drought conditions, and it’s especially important for residents to be prepared for the risk of wildfire.”

In 2023, the TNRD FireSmart program completed 81 home ignition assessments, and provided 477 FireSmart landscaping guides and 475 FireSmart homeowner manuals to residents during property visits and public events.

The TNRD FireSmart team held 35 lectures and presentations, and attended approximately 44 events.

TNRD electoral area residents are advised to use the TNRD’s new FireSmart assessment request interactive map, which they can access by clicking here.

Home assessment requests can be made at any time, but it may take multiple weeks for a coordinator to visit a property depending on the demand. Anyone who would like more information or needs assistance can contact [email protected], or 250-377-6326.

Those who live in a municipality or First Nation within TNRD boundaries are contact their local government for more information on their FireSmart program.

Resources to help guide residents in doing fire mitigation work at home are available online.