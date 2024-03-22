Semi-truck on shoulder of Coquihalla Highway near Hope

YouTube

Traffic on the Coquihalla Highway was barely impacted by a semi-truck fire on the side of the road Friday afternoon.

A video shared with Castanet by Kevin Sweeney shows the rear end of the trailer of a semi-truck fully engulfed in flames Friday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

The driver of the semi appears to have been able to detach the trailer from the truck on the shoulder of the southbound lane just east of Hope.

According to DriveBC there are no issues on the Coquihalla as of 4:45 p.m. Friday.