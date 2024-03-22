Sun Peaks officials say man died of injuries after colliding with tree

Photo: Colin Dacre/file photo Sun Peaks.

Sun Peaks Resort says the man who died in an on-mountain accident Thursday collided with a tree, later succumbing to his injuries.

The resort management team, which confirmed the death on Thursday, provided further details about the fatal accident in a statement Friday.

“Tragically, an adult male guest died of his injuries after a collision with a tree on a beginner trail on Mount Morrisey,” the statement said.

The resort said events like this are rare, and while recreating in the mountains isn’t without risk, it strives to provide a safe environment for all its guests.

“At this time, our focus is supporting those in need, including our employees who attended to the injured guest and have been involved with this situation,” Sun Peaks said.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time, and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual.”