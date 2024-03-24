NSBIA says its Clean Team 'provides results,' picking up garbage, offering employment

Photo: Facebook/NSBIA

The North Shore Business Improvement Association’s Clean Team was busy last year, picking up more than 19,700 pounds of garbage in 2023 and removing nearly 2,000 graffiti tags.

Jeremy Heighton, NSBIA executive director, presented in front of city council earlier this month, providing an update on the program that employs people with lived experience of homelessness or substance use to help clean city streets.

Heighton noted the Clean Team — which operates with support from the City of Kamloops, WorkBC, Open Door Group and a number of social agencies — is in its second full year of operations.

The Clean Team launched in the fall of 2022.

“This program is successful, positive and provides results for both our community and those who participate,” Heighton said.

He said he will be highlighting the project at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference in April, “discussing collaboration, creative funding and the value of civic and BIA relationships across the province.”

According to statistics from the NSBIA, three Clean Team participants have moved on to find other gainful employment, and two have been hired by the business improvement association as team leads.

Two people dropped out of the program due to relapse or other challenges, with one returning after recovery.

Last year, the team picked up 19,710 pounds of garbage, 7,983 harm prevention units, 164 shopping carts, 1,940 cardboard boxes, and removed 1,858 tags.

The Clean Team made a total of 110 calls to CSOs in 2023.