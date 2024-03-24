Alleged Kamloops drug dealer in jail on new charges following police raid last week in Clearwater

Photo: KTW file The cellblock in the basement of the Kamloops Law Courts.

Prosecutors are attempting to revoke the bail of an alleged Kamloops drug dealer who was arrested last week after Mounties executed a search warrant at a home in the North Thompson.

Jennifer Manuel, 40, is behind bars, having been arrested as part of a March 14 police raid at a home in Clearwater. She is facing breach charges, accused of violating the conditions of her bail.

Police said they seized drugs, cash and ammunition during the raid, which was part of an ongoing investigation into alleged drug and firearms offences. They also said two people were arrested, both of whom were “well known to police.”

During a brief hearing Thursday in Kamloops provincial court, a judge was told the Crown has applied to revoke Manuel’s bail. Manuel has also filed an application to be re-released on bail.

She appeared at Thursday's hearing via video from the cellblock in the basement of the Kamloops Law Courts.

Manuel is mid-trial in B.C. Supreme Court, where she and co-accused Alina May Ortloff, 42, are each facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The women were arrested and charged in November of 2021, at the conclusion of what police said was a two-year trafficking investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than $100,000 in cash, kilograms of drugs and a half-dozen guns.

A wide-ranging publication ban covers all of the evidence presented during Manuel and Ortloff’s voir dires, which have been ongoing intermittently since last summer.

At the time of their 2021 arrest, police said Manuel and Ortloff were engaged in “relationship building” with the notorious Brothers Keepers gang.

The Kamloops investigation was carried out in conjunction with a larger Brothers Keepers probe by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, B.C.’s anti-gang police agency.

Police said the investigation got underway in 2019 after Mounties became aware that Kamloops drug dealers were being supplied by Brothers Keepers associates in the Lower Mainland.

The voir dires are expected to resume in B.C. Supreme Court next month. Lawyers will return to court on Tuesday to set a date for Manuel’s next appearance in provincial court on her new breach charges.