Band chief wants to hear from Little Shuswap youth

Photo: Little Shuswap Indian Band

The Little Shuswap Indian Band is encouraging its members to fulfill their dreams of success by extending the life of subsidies for youth wanting to pursue sports, culture and education to better their future.

“We have had a few successes so far,” Kukpi7 James Tomma said in a press release. “I want to encourage all band members — especially the youth of our community — not to be deterred by finances.”

Tomma said there are several youth members of the Skwlax te Secwepemcúlecw band vying for spots on elite provincial sport teams, learning and competing in dance and cultural events and pursuing their education.

“I am encouraging all youth band members to make an appointment with me to discuss their future,” Tomma said.

The band currently offers a $2,500 honorarium to band member who successfully graduates Grade 12, which applies to both youth and adults alike. The band also offers its youth a legacy fund at age 18.

Youth can book an appointment with Tomma by contacting the band office and making an appointment. The invite also extends to youth who would like to explore options of joining the band as an employee.

One of seventeen First Nations that make up the Secwepemc Territory Skwlax te Secwepemcúlecw is located minutes off of the Trans-Canada Highway in south-central B.C. off Little Shuswap Lake.