Crown wants six months in prison for repeat Kamloops vehicle thief

A repeat thief who stole a vehicle left running outside a downtown Kamloops gas station could spend as long as six months in prison.

Cody Kenneth Woods, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of motor vehicle theft.

Court heard a man called police just after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 to report that his vehicle had just been stolen from outside a gas station in downtown Kamloops.

“He left the vehicle running with the keys in it and suddenly someone entered the vehicle and drove off with it,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said.

“There was video surveillance of the theft and it was disseminated to police officers, as well as a clothing description of the person who took the vehicle, later identified as Mr. Woods.”

The other motor vehicle theft to which Woods pleaded guilty took place about a week before the gas station incident.

On Sept. 27, Potestio said, Woods stole a truck from a property in Clearwater. He was pursued by the vehicle’s owner and ended up crashing the truck, rolling it onto its roof. In that case, the owner of the truck said Woods had been to his property a few days earlier to look at another vehicle that he had listed for sale.

Potestio said the Crown is seeking a jail sentence of 120 to 180 days, to be followed by 12 months of probation.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran suggested six months of house arrest plus probation.

Provincial court Judge David Patterson ordered a pre-sentence report, which will be completed prior to Woods’ sentencing.

Lawyers will return to court in June to set a date for a sentencing hearing.