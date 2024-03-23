Low river levels won't keep Kamloops dragon boaters on dry land

Photo: Kamloops Interior Dragons

A local dragon boat team isn’t letting the lack of water in the Thompson Rivers stop them from getting in practice.

The Kamloops Interior Dragons, which is open to those 55 or older, will begin practices on April 16 and will offer a pair of free introductory classes on May 13 at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Dragons plan to compete this year in several dragon boat festivals throughout the summer, including the BC55-plus Games Sept. 24 in Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

The team has funding from Kamloops Sports Legacy Fund for equipment and supplies in advance of the 2024 season.

Practices launch from the Pioneer Park dragon boat compound, and contingency plans are in place to change or cancel practice times in the event of extreme heat or smoke to protect the health and safety of participants.

Dragon boat is a traditional form of watercraft racing that originated in China more than 2,000 years ago, and became a modern international sport in Hong Kong in the 1970s.