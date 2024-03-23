Kamloops man acquitted on charges alleging he sexually assaulted girlfriend's teenaged daughter

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man has been acquitted on serious charges alleging he sexually abused his girlfriend’s teenaged daughter after the judge said he wasn’t convinced any touching that might have taken place was sexual in nature.

The 29-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant, who was 13 when she spoke to police in December of 2022 alleging he had sexually assaulted her days earlier.

The girl said the man invited her onto a couch, where he touched and groped her. The man testified in his own defence and denied any sexual touching.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips found the man not guilty.

“At the end of the day, I have some doubt as to whether the touching occurred to the extent claimed, and specifically whether the touching that did occur was for a sexual purpose or simply incidental, or casual with no sexual connotation at all,” he said Friday in delivering his decision.

“While I find that some touching likely occurred while [they] were sitting on the couch … I’m unable to conclude that the touching was for a sexual purpose."