City hall inviting comment on proposed changes to East Kamloops transportation network, parks

Photo: City of Kamloops The public is invited to weigh in on a number of proposed changes to East Kamloops transportation networks and parks.

The City of Kamloops will be hosting a community information session in Dallas next week to hear from the public on a number of proposed changes in East Kamloops — including the relocation of a highway off-ramp and the addition of two future parks.

According to the city, some of the proposed changes would occur alongside a 450-home residential development planned for the Pineridge Golf Course site at 4725 E. Trans-Canada Hwy.

In a news release, the city said it is currently processing Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning applications needed to allow the residential development to proceed. Those applications will be discussed at a public hearing this spring.

“If authorized, the proposed changes will occur over the next few years in conjunction with the start of authorized development activity,” the city said.

As part of the Pineridge development, proposed changes to the East Kamloops transportation network include moving the eastbound exit from Highway 1 at Dallas Drive about 300 metres to the west.

This will allow vehicles to access the Pineridge site, Dallas and Barnhartvale.

The city is also looking at a road network expansion connecting Dallas Drive to Valleyview Drive, including a multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians. A proposed change to transit involves rerouting service from Highway 1 to the future extension between Dallas Drive and Valleyview Drive.

Holman Road at Highway 1 would close, as new access to Kamview Heights Mobile Home and RV Park would be available through the future Dallas-Valleyview Drive extension.

Two parks are proposed which would be accessed from Valleyview Drive. One park would be established on the Pineridge site, and another at the east end of Orchards Walk.

The city is also proposing dedicating the silt bluffs — located to the south of the Pineridge golf course site — as public open space.

A community information session is scheduled for Thursday, April 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dallas Barnhartvale Baptist Church, located at 495 Todd Rd.

The city invites residents to drop by and learn more about the proposed changes. City staff and representatives from the developer looking to rezone the Pineridge site for housing will be on hand to answer questions.

More information on the proposed changes to East Kamloops can be found on the city’s Let’s Talk page.