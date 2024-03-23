Two decades later, Kamloops woman's murder remains a mystery

Photo: Contributed Shana Labatte

It's been 20 years since a Kamloops woman was found dead on Mission Flats, and Mounties are using the anniversary to call for tips that might help crack the cold case.

The body of 31-year-old Shana Labatte was found near a walking trail in Mission Flats — just west of the pulp mill’s effluent ponds — by a couple walking on the morning of March 23, 2004.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops when asked for an update.

“Anyone with information that could be related is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment as soon as possible.”

Evelyn said the family of Labatte has requested privacy on the anniversary of her death.

Labatte worked in the sex trade in Kamloops and was last seen at the downtown corner of Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street — an area she was known to frequent, near the 7-Eleven convenience store.

She was seen entering a late-model Ford Explorer between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. that day.

More than three years after Labatte’s body was found at Mission Flats, Kamloops Mounties announced they cleared a suspect initially believed to have been involved.

The man was tracked down after police released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the case three years earlier.

The man admitted to having spent time with Labatte on the night she was killed — and driving the brown SUV police had been looking for — but successfully passed a polygraph and was ruled out as a suspect.

Anyone with any information about Labatte's murder can contact police at 250-828-3000.