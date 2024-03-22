'Multiple injuries,' riders taken to hospital after Kamloops city bus rear-ended by tow truck in Westsyde

Photo: Jamie Rye These photos were taken on Westsyde Road near Rue Chez Nous following a collision on Thursday involving a transit bus and a tow truck.

UPDATE: 1:07 p.m.

A Mario's Towing manager says he is waiting for more information following a crash between one of the company's flatbed trucks and a transit bus.

The manager, who did not wish to give his name, said he is aware of a rear-end crash between a Mario's Towing vehicle and the bus, but does not have all the details yet. He said he is about to launch an internal investigation before making any determination on what to do moving forward

"We'll have to see exactly what preceded [the crash] and what happened. At this point. I don't have any of the details. We don't have a police report or anything, I just have hearsay and I don't like to base anything on hearsay, but we will take appropriate action," the manager said.

He said, to his knowledge, his driver was not hurt in the crash, but has yet to speak to him directly.

ORIGINAL: 12:05 p.m.

Multiple passengers were taken to hospital Thursday after a tow truck slammed into the back of a Kamloops transit bus on Westsyde Road.

Photos shared with Castanet Kamloops show a damaged bus and a crumpled tow truck. The accident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Westsyde Road near Rue Chez Nous.

According to BC Transit, the Route 3 bus was stopped at a northbound bus stop on Westsyde Road with riders disembarking when the vehicle hit the bus.

“There were multiple injuries, including some passengers being transported to hospital,” A BC Transit spokesperson told Castanet Kamloops via email.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident, and BC Transit thanks emergency services and our contracted company, Transdev Canada for their fast response.”

The spokesperson added BC Transit will assist the Kamloops RCMP in their investigation into the incident.

“We will also be conducting an internal investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Castanet is waiting on replies from BC Emergency Health Services, Kamloops RCMP and Mario’s Towing. This story will be updated if more becomes known.