Thompson-Nicola Regional District approves 8.3 per cent tax increase for 2024

Photo: KTW

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District finalized its annual budget and five-year financial plan Thursday, approving an 8.3 per cent tax increase, down slightly from the 8.9 per cent pegged in December.

Despite the hike, growth in the property tax base across the TNRD means many property owners will see a lower-percentage increase or even a decrease in taxes owing this year, depending on assessed value of their property, a press release from the regional district stated.

The TNRD will collect about $2 million more in taxes this year over last between its 10 electoral areas and 11 municipalities — $27.2 million in 2024 from $25.1 million in 2023.

A new five-year solid waste and recycling contract, an increase in the annual grant-in-aid program budget, temporary resources in 2024 for the finance and facilities departments, a new staff position to support cybersecurity, a remuneration increase for firefighters at the nine TNRD fire departments and wage increases for BCGEU employees and the board of directors have contributed to the 2024 tax requisition increase.

“Our staff departments have made a concerted effort to reduce expenses and other costs where possible while maintaining consistent service levels,” TNRD Chief Administrative Officer Scott Hildebrand said in a news release.

He told the board the TNRD continues to find ways to bring more consistent and predictable budgets and taxation.

“We are fully aware that a tax increase like this is not something that we can sustain long term,” he said.

The half per cent shaved off the tax increase this year is due to a number of tweaks to the budget since December, chief financial officer Carla Fox told the board.

Those include incorporating the 2023 year-end surplus, wage adjustments, use of grant revenue, changes to funding waste facilities in Area J, N and P and reducing Destination BC grant revenue and expenses from $34,000 to $10,000.

Reserve funds in the budget are about $39.5 million and projected to hit $47.5 million by 2028, while the surplus sits at $4.5 million in 2024 — down $2.9 million from the $7.4 million it was two years ago.

Large capital projects in the 2024 budget include a cemetery expansion in Blue River, an upgrade to the Clearwater Library, eco-depot upgrades in Lower Nicola, water treatment plants in Pritchard and Paul Lake and new fire trucks in Vavenby, Tobiano Pritchard, Monte Creek, McClure, Little Fort and Blackpool. A new fire hall for Monte Creek and a new station in Tobiano are also on the books.

In total, TNRD capital and operating budgets are $85.9 million.

Under the Local Government Act, all regional districts in B.C. must adopt a five-year financial plan annually before March 31 of each year.

In regional districts, properties only pay for specific services that they receive, which vary from region-wide, sub-regional, or local services, and funds cannot be moved between services.