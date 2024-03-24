Kamloops product Stankoven not taking anything for granted as NHL career kicks off

Tournament Capital product and former Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven is making the most of his time in the NHL now with a dozen games under his belt as a member of the Dallas Stars.

Stankoven made his NHL debut last month against the Carolina Hurricanes and scored his first goal in the league a few days later on his 21st birthday.

While he says he’s been having fun with the experience, he also isn’t taking anything for granted.

“There's always the next guy up that is wanting to take your spot, so just continually working each day to get better,” Stankoven said.

“It's been really challenging, but I think it's in a good way. It's been able to kind of push me to play faster and to make smart, quick plays because the game moves so fast at this level.”

Being a smaller player, Stankoven said he wants to be quick and strong on his feet to compete against the bigger and faster players in the NHL.

He said the challenge has pushed him to improve each game, and he’s been taking advantage of the extra gym and ice time to put in the work.

“I’m just trying to provide some secondary scoring, obviously Dallas has got a lot of talented players,” he said.

“Whatever role you're put in, you do it to the best of your abilities and the coaches [have] put me in great opportunities and great situations so far. So it's just up to me to take advantage of that to the best of my abilities.”

The Stars called Stankoven up from their AHL farm club in February, and while he says the NHL is certainly a “step up from the AHL,” his teammates and linemates have kept him grounded — and in the case of four-time NHL all-star Joe Pavelski, housed.

“Wyatt Johnston being a younger guy we hang out a lot, are always spending time together. So he's a really good player and being able to play on the same line as him has been a lot of fun,” he said.

“Then right now I'm actually living at Joe Pavelski’s house, so he's a veteran guy, knows his way around the league and obviously really successful career so far. It's been pretty cool getting to know some of these guys and I grew up watching a lot of these guys, so it's funny to be in the same room as them now.”

Stankoven was drafted by Dallas in the second round, 47th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. He was unable to cap off a Cinderella season last year with a Memorial Cup win at home, but he is making the most of his time in the show.

“[I’m] really grateful to be here. It's been a lot of fun just getting that experience and the first few games my family came down to watch, so nice having them in the building,” Stankoven said.

“Kamloops was really supportive. I've had lots of people from back home reach out to me and congratulate me and stuff. So yeah, just thanks to everybody who's reached out.”