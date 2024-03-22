Several development proposals considered by Kamloops council, including Valleyview build

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A rendering of a multi-family development planned to rise along Sunset Drive in Valleyview. Kamloops council approved a development permit for the site at its meeting on Tuesday, March 12.

A multi-family build proposed for Valleyview’s Sunset Drive received a nod of approval from Kamloops council, which reviewed a number of residential development-related proposals at its March 12 meeting.

Council voted in favour of authorizing a development permit for the building, which is planned for a site at 2589 Sunset Dr.

“The applicant wishes to remove the existing fourplex on the property to construct a new four-storey, 12-unit multi-family residential building,” reads a staff report prepared for council.

The development is planned to consist of one and two bedroom units.

After a March 12 public hearing, council also voted to approve zoning and Official Community Plan bylaw amendments necessary to make way for the development of single family, two family and multi-family residences in southeast Aberdeen.

The developer was looking to rezone 2720, 2725 and 2800 Bentall Dr. to permit a mix of housing types.

These properties are part of the Edinburgh subdivision, a massive development site which went through council approval after a public hearing in 2020. At the time, council heard plans for the area included 1,600 residential units over the next 20 years.

As part of the Tuesday public hearing, council also approved plans to relocate space set aside for a future neighbourhood park in the subdivision.

“This is a larger park than was previously contemplated,” city staff explained during the public hearing.

“The park itself will have to go through a neighbourhood process through the parks master plan update to see what type of amenities would go in there, but the intention would be maybe a future water park, playgrounds, open space areas — this would all go through the parks master plan designation.”

Council also voted in favour of distributing a notification of rezoning for 2442 and 2448 Tranquille Rd. The applicant is seeking to remove the existing house and accessory buildings on these properties, making way for a new 11-unit multi-family development.

The development is planned to include two buildings — a five-unit and a six-unit building.

“The buildings consist of two and three bedroom units, which help to diversify the housing stock in the neighbourhood, and are limited to three storeys in height to help the development fit in with the single-family homes,” said a staff report.