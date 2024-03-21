Man dies in on-mountain accident at Sun Peaks Resort

Photo: Colin Dacre/file photo

A man has died Thursday after an on-mountain accident at Sun Peaks.

In a statement, Sun Peaks Resort confirmed its ski patrol was notified about an accident, and responded to find an injured adult male.

The resort confirmed the man has since died as a result of his injuries.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life of our guest and our thoughts are with their family and friends,” the statement said.

The resort said it won’t be releasing any further information, adding it is cooperating with an ongoing RCMP investigation.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Castanet has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more information.