TRHD stands pat on added cost requests from IH

Hospital taxes in 2024 are not going up over and above the five per cent year-over-year increase approved by the Thompson Regional Hospital District on Thursday.

During its budget meeting, the TRHD denied adding a $16 million bill to help Interior Health cover 40 per cent of cost overruns associated with Phase 2 renovations at Royal Inland Hospital.

It also held firm on funding gaps related to other 40 per cent capital requests from IH for the current budget — withholding $6.5 million for the pending Kamloops cancer centre project and nearly $900,000 in the minor and major capital project bylaws.

Added cost not 'palatable'

Thursday’s decision saves residents from having upwards of an additional 20 per cent tax increase this year.

TRHD chair Mike O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops the added costs would not be “palatable” to residents, and the district is starting to get “maxed out” in what it can afford to shoulder as longer-term debt.

“This is what our residents can afford, and that's what we came up with,” O’Reilly said. “We really needed to look at the big picture.”

O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops the TRHD wants stable and predictable tax increases, and the five per cent increase provides this.

O’Reilly said there is “no reason that the shortfall shouldn't be made up through the provincial government.”

“At the end of the day, we have zero runway for $16 million,” O’Reilly said.

When asked if he’s concerned the province will instead scale back projects such as the long-awaited Kamloops cancer centre and Phase 2 renovations in lieu of missed funding from the TRHD, O’Reilly said it’s unacceptable for the government to expect the hospital district to come up with $16 million on short notice.

“I don't think it should be scaling back. There are cost overruns on projects throughout the province, and they're being made up,” O’Reilly said.

Missing taxation

Hospital districts in B.C. typically fund 40 per cent of capital equipment purchases at health-care facilities within hospital district boundaries, but recent changes to the Hospital District Act allow the amount to be negotiated.

The TRHD withheld five per cent of the cancer centre request and three per cent of the capital project bylaws to account for the estimated portion of taxes Sun Rivers residents are not contributing as they reside on Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc reserve lands.

The TRHD borrows funds and finances construction projects or equipment purchases at hospitals within its boundaries, while capital projects are cost-shared between the province and TRHD.

The TRHD board of directors is composed of 31 members, including each of the 27 board members of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.