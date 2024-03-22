Time served for Kamloops man who sexually assaulted two strangers in downtown parking lot

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man who walked away from Royal Inland Hospital last summer and sexually assaulted two women in a busy downtown Kamloops parking lot has been ordered to spend more than seven months in prison.

Justin James Brown-Henderson, 29, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and theft under $5,000.

Court heard police were called to the parking lot at Kamloops Square, 275 Seymour St., just after 4:30 p.m. on July 17 for a report of a sexual assault.

According to Mounties, two women called to report they'd been sexually assaulted within moments of each other.

Strangers targeted in parking lot

Brown-Henderson first approached a woman wearing a long skirt who was waiting for a ride.

“He lifted the long skirt up from the back and essentially poked his head under, trying to look up her skirt,” Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said in court. “She swatted his hand away and then he walked away."

Moments later, Brown-Henderson walked up to another woman at a nearby parking kiosk and grabbed her backside.

“Then he walked away, seeming to laugh,” Martin said.

A pre-sentence report labelled Brown-Henderson a high risk to reoffend for violence or sexual violence without “appropriate supports” in the community.

The theft charge to which Brown-Henderson pleaded guilty stemmed from an unrelated incident on Aug. 20 in which a backpack was stolen. The owner of the backpack used tracking software on a laptop inside the bag to locate Brown-Henderson at an address on Summit Drive. He contacted police and Brown-Henderson was arrested.

Had recently walked away from RIH

Defence lawyer Cameron Johnson said Brown-Henderson, who appeared in court Thursday via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, is addicted to drugs and has been “self-medicating” since 2021.

Johnson said Brown-Henderson walked away from RIH a short time before the incident.

“His recollection is he had left Royal Inland Hospital against medical advice hours before this incident," he said. "I expect what happened is he went there, stabilized somewhat and, in this state, offended.”

Provincial court Judge David Patterson agreed to a joint submission for a 225-day prison sentence, to be followed by 18 months of probation. That works out to time served for Brown-Henderson, who has been in jail since Oct. 5.

“What he did is criminal,” the judge said.

“He committed sexual violence on two women — strangers who were doing nothing but trying to get on with their lives."

While on probation, Brown-Henderson will be prohibited from having contact with any of his victims.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database, but Patterson stopped short of requiring Brown-Henderson to register as a sex offender.