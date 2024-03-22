BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete week three of an eight-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Max Patel, Kristen Holliday and Dylana Kneeshaw get ready to embark on a RUNClub Boogie clinic training session on Sunday, March 3.

Join columnists Max Patel, Dylana Kneeshaw and Kristen Holliday each Friday morning over the next five weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 28 in downtown Kamloops.

Welcoming spring with TRU run

Week three of my RUNClub training brought with it a welcome dose of springtime cheer, accompanied by beautiful weather that seemed tailor-made for outdoor activities. Gathering at Joint Effort Rehab and Performance on Notre Dame Drive, the atmosphere was infused with the festive spirit of St. Patrick's Day as runners donned shades of green in celebration of the day and the season.

As we set off on our run, the route took us around Thompson Rivers University, triggering a flood of nostalgia from my days as a marketing student from 2016 to 2018. It was a poignant reminder of the memories and experiences I cultivated during my time at the university. Witnessing the growth and evolution of the campus since then filled me with a sense of pride and gratitude for having been a part of such a dynamic and esteemed institution.

On the running front, I was pleased to find my injuries had yet to hamper my progress, and each training session with RUNClub brought noticeable improvements in my stamina and endurance. However, one lingering uncertainty remains: the choice between a 10K or a 21K distance for the upcoming CFJC-TV Boogie the Bridge.

As I continue to weigh my options and push myself further in training, the challenge of deciding on a distance only adds to the excitement and anticipation of the journey ahead. Whether I ultimately choose the 10K or the 21K, one thing is certain — I'm committed to giving it my all and embracing the thrill of the race day experience.

— Max Patel, advertising consultant, Pattison Media Kamloops

Focusing on injury prevention

After some residual soreness Sunday evening, week three of Boogie training totally reiterated the importance of stretching and not overdoing it.

For the weekend session, the 10K Sweet group jogged into the centre of the TRU campus, then ran along the university’s outer ring road with an unbelievable view overlooking the whole city. Talk about a perfect way to start the day.

After that, we huddled up for an information chat with Kyle Heppner of Joint Effort Rehab and Performance, who went over some of the science around running movements, and how certain stretches and foam rolling exercises can help prevent running-related injuries.

I was a little stiff later in the day on Sunday, so I hauled the foam roller out of the basement, and took some time to properly stretch out. It paid off because the next day that soreness was gone, and I was feeling 100 per cent again.

I’ve noticed that’s another way RUNClub operates. It's less of a competitive athlete training group, and more of a group health session. A lot of focus is directed toward injury prevention, and not trying to do too much, too soon — such an important element of building a lifestyle habit of staying active. You can’t keep moving if movement is painful, simple as that. It’s great to be around that attitude, and to learn from people who believe in keeping activity accessible, stress free and injury free.

I'm looking forward to what the fourth week has to offer.

— Dylana Kneeshaw, reporter, CFJC TV

Something new to learn each week

I’ve been reflecting on how much I’ve learned about running over the past few weeks.

From shoe selection and sizing to hydration, stretching and strengthening, I’m picking up something new from RUNClub each week to improve how I train.

I haven't been a competitive athlete, and I’ve been fortunate to avoid serious injury over the years. As a result, aside from picking up some tips and tricks from friends (and let’s be honest, the Internet), I haven’t sought out any type of coaching in the past. I’ve just gone out to run.

A few weeks into RUNClub, I can already see the difference that professional advice has made for my training and post-run recovery, even as someone who only runs recreationally.

On Sunday, our group headed to Joint Effort Rehab and Performance, learning how to use a foam roller to relieve tight muscles and which muscles to stretch and strengthen in order to improve running performance and avoid injury.

As my group embarked on our training run, one of my coaches explained how to shift my stride to better tackle uphill and downhill stretches. A couple of weeks ago as we ran, coaches answered my questions about different types of running shoes — and emphasized how important it is to find the right type and size of footwear.

As each week passes, I’m thankful for the opportunity to learn more from experts about how I can improve, and take better steps to avoid injuries so I can enjoy the benefits of staying active.

— Kristen Holliday, regional editor, Castanet Kamloops