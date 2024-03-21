Kamloops social worker and Boogie the Bridge founder Berry awarded for exemplary community service

Photo: BC Association of Social Workers Lorry-Ann Austin, chair of the Thompson Nicola Branch of the BC Association of Social Workers, presents the Heart of the Grasslands award to Jo Berry, Kamloops social worker and founder of RUNClub and Boogie the Bridge.

Jo Berry, Kamloops social worker and founder of Boogie the Bridge and RUNClub, has received an award honouring her service to the community.

The Thompson-Nicola Branch of the BC Association of Social Workers presented Berry with the Thompson Nicola Heart of the Grasslands Award at a ceremony last week.

In a news release, the association said the Heart of the Grasslands award was given to Berry to recognize “her outstanding service building community health and resilience.”

The award presentation took place at Kamloops United Church. About 50 Kamloops social workers and Berry's family were in attendance.

The Heart of the Grasslands award is presented during B.C. Social Work Week, which runs from March 10 to March 16.

Lorry-Ann Austin, Thompson-Nicola Branch chair, said in a statement there were several opportunities during the week for social workers to come together virtually and in person, recognizing the impact these professionals have had in their communities across the province.

“It’s time to pause, recognize the immense efforts that social workers have made over the last year, and to honour their commitment and dedication,” Austin said.