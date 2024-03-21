Kamloops-area hospital district approves 25 per cent tax increase over five years

Photo: KTW file

The Thompson Regional Hospital District unanimously approved a major tax hike on Thursday — five per cent annually for each of the next five years to cover its share of numerous big-ticket projects at Royal Inland Hospital.

The TRHD needs the cash to pay tens of millions to cover its share of the upcoming Kamloops cancer centre, as well as cost overruns stemming from the ongoing Phase 2 renovations already underway at RIH.

The board approved its five-year financial plan on Thursday along with minor capital project cost bylaws for projects under $100,000 — totalling a $628,000 contribution for fiscal year 2023-24 and $734,000 for 2024-25.

A $9.2 million contribution for projects over $100,000 on its major capital bylaw for 2024-25 as well as its share of the pending Kamloops cancer centre to the tune of $45.14 million of a requested 51.6 million, were also approved.

“The need to access borrowing to support this large capital initiative which includes principal and interest payments over a 25-year term of approximately $3.15 million each year, will have a substantial impact on the hospital district’s ability to maintain a reasonable tax rate for constituents year over year,” a staff report to the board stated.

The TRHD board has also directed staff to bring forward information about potential borrowing to support the cancer care project.

The tax increase will see the averaged assessed home valued at $680,000 pay approximately $210.39, which is about $6 more than the $204.27 paid in 2023.

A Thompson-Nicola Regional District spokesperson clarified to Castanet Kamloops that an error in the budget report ahead of the meeting erroneously listed the average increase in the $10 mark, when it is, in fact, lower.

TRHD chair Mike O’Reilly said he felt the tax increase is reasonable and fair for residents.

The total tax requisition in 2024 will be $819,813 over the prior year with $17,216,076 collected.

Total expenditures for the TRHD in 2024 are about $37.3 million.

The hospital board had the option to consider three and four per cent tax increases. According to district staff, a three per cent increase year-over-year would only leave $11.1 million left in reserves by 2028 while a five per cent increase would leave $16.5 million of the current $29 million in TRHD reserve funds by 2028.